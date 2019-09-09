1 dead, 63 injured as quake rocks Sichuan city

Home » Nation

The 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck southwest China’s Sichuan Province had killed one person and left 63 others injured, as of 6pm yesterday, local authorities said.

The effects of the quake, which jolted Weiyuan County in Neijiang City at 6:42am yesterday, were felt in 63 townships, according to the emergency management bureau of Neijiang.

The number of local residents affected by the quake increased to 10,883, with 2,417 people relocated. A total of 132 houses collapsed after the quake, with 161 houses severely damaged and 4,880 others slightly damaged, the bureau said.

More than 100 armed police members have been dispatched to the quake-hit areas for search and rescue work.

A team of more than 20 armed police members arrived at Longhui Town of Weiyuan, about an hour after the quake to carry out rescue operations, while the other members were tasked with search and rescue in Neijiang, according to a combat service command center of the armed police.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 kilometers, was monitored at 29.55 degrees north latitude and 104.79 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Rescue work was still underway at the time of going to press.