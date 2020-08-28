10 arrested after speedboat intercepted

Home » Nation

CHINESE authorities have arrested at least 10 people after intercepting a speedboat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong, the provincial Coast Guard Bureau said in a post on its social media site.

Hong Kong media, citing unidentified sources, said 12 people from Hong Kong were arrested while sailing to Taiwan.

The Guangdong Coast Guard said on its social media platform on Wednesday the people on the boat were arrested on August 23. Two of the detained were surnamed Li and Tang, it said. Hong Kong media identified one of those on the vessel as Andy Li, who had been arrested earlier this month with nine others on charges of collusion with foreign forces under a national security law and was out on bail.

“We are aware of such reports. For the time being, we do not have any information from the mainland relevant authorities,” Hong Kong police commissioner Chris Tang said. He said that they were seeking information about the incident.

Taiwan authorities said those who come to Taiwan via illegal means will face criminal charges.