10 dead as gas leaks from ship

Home » Nation

AT least 10 people died and 19 were injured after carbon dioxide leaked from a cargo ship’s fire prevention system in eastern China, local officials said yesterday.

The gas leak occurred at 4pm on Saturday at Longyan Port in Weihai, eastern Shandong Province, the local government said through its official Twitter-like Weibo account.

The injured are receiving medical treatment and their condition is stable, the statement said.

The cargo vessel belonged to Fujian Shipping Company and was being repaired when the gas leak happened.

A preliminary investigation has found that the accident was the result of improper procedures by the ship’s crew.

Local police have the “relevant personnel” in custody, and further investigation is underway.