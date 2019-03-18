10 killed after house collapses

Home » Nation

Ten people have died and another 10 are missing after a house collapsed following a landslide in north China’s Shanxi Province, local authorities said yesterday.

As of 10am, 16 people had been pulled out of the debris and sent to hospital, but three failed to respond to medical treatment. Seven were found dead at the site.

Three of the 13 injured have left hospital after treatment, while 10 remain missing.

The rescuers are searching for the missing with the help of rescue dogs and equipment, the local government said.

The accident occurred at around 6:10pm on Friday in the township of Zaoling in Linfen City, when a landslide toppled two residential buildings, a makeshift house and a public bathhouse.