10 pandas new settlers in Jiangsu

Ten giant pandas — six males and four females — arrived in Nanjing, capital of the eastern Jiangsu Province yesterday, becoming permanent settlers at a local safari park.

With the oldest 21 years old and the youngest, 3, the pandas found their new home at Ziqing Lake Safari Park, which is also a renowned tourist attraction in Nanjing.

“Ten pandas in one place at a time is unprecedented,” Jiang Hao, deputy general manager of the park, said. “Our park now has the largest number of pandas in Jiangsu,”

He said all the pandas are from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, among which six were born overseas and later returned to China.

The pandas will be looked after by experts and trained by park staff.

The workers will transport bamboos from the neighboring Zhejiang Province every two or three days to ensure the quality and freshness of the food for the pandas, according to Jiang.

Each panda enjoys a living area of 500 square meters, including an indoor room of 150 square meters equipped with central airconditioning.