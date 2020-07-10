The story appears on
Page A9
July 10, 2020

Related News
108 held over gambling
Police in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have arrested 108 suspects for organizing cross-border online gambling involving about 350 million yuan (US$50.1 million).
Police in the city of Baise received a tip-off in January that an app named “Zhengshiyule” with over 18,000 registered users is being used for gambling. After investigation, police found that two suspects, surnamed Huang and Xin, had been running the gambling platform from a rented room in the Vietnamese city of Mong Cai since April 2019. In April, police conducted raids in Baise and the border city of Dongxing, apprehending Huang and Xin. Eight suspects nabbed in Mong Cai by local police have been escorted back to China.
