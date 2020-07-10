Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

July 10, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

108 held over gambling

Source: Xinhua | 00:16 UTC+8 July 10, 2020 | Print Edition

Police in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have arrested 108 suspects for organizing cross-border online gambling involving about 350 million yuan (US$50.1 million).

Police in the city of Baise received a tip-off in January that an app named “Zhengshiyule” with over 18,000 registered users is being used for gambling. After investigation, police found that two suspects, surnamed Huang and Xin, had been running the gambling platform from a rented room in the Vietnamese city of Mong Cai since April 2019. In April, police conducted raids in Baise and the border city of Dongxing, apprehending Huang and Xin. Eight suspects nabbed in Mong Cai by local police have been escorted back to China.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿