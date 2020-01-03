10-year ban begins in Yangtze to protect fish

Home » Nation

China on Wednesday began a 10-year fishing ban on key areas of the Yangtze River to protect biodiversity in the country’s longest river, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

The ban will be observed in 332 conservation areas in the Yangtze River basin, which will also be expanded to all-natural waterways of the river and its major tributaries from no later than January 1, 2021.

Fishing will also be prohibited on natural waterways of large lakes connected to the Yangtze such as the Dongting Lake and Poyang Lake for 10 years starting from no later than January 1, 2021.

Fishing bans will be further imposed on other natural waterways in the Yangtze River basin, said the ministry, the scale and length of which will be subject to the decision of provincial-level fishing authorities.

The fishing moratorium is regarded as a key move fighting depleting biological resources and degrading biodiversity in the Yangtze River, which has long been suffering from human activities such as overfishing, pollution and damming, said Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen.

Biological deterioration has reduced fishing activities along the Yangtze as well, which now only produces 0.32 percent of China’s total freshwater aquatic products. In recent years, annual catch from the Yangtze has fallen to less than 100,000 tons from more than 420,000 tons in the 1950s.

The 10-year ban is estimated to affect more than 110,000 fishing boats and nearly 280,000 fishermen in 10 provincial regions.