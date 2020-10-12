The story appears on
Page A7
October 12, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
11 ‘broke Party rules’
China’s top disciplinary authorities have made public 11 frugality violation cases, sending a warning to officials and members of the Communist Party of China against undesirable work practices.
Officials involved in the cases were found to have attended illicit private banquets or used public funds for allowances or bonuses without authorization, among other forms of misconduct, said the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
Punishments ranged from intra-Party warnings to removal from office.
In one case, Liu Zhenrong, head of a local police station in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was found to have attended a banquet hosted by a company he had assisted in dispute resolution. He had also appropriated a vehicle from a car service provider for personal use in 2018. Liu was issued an intra-Party warning and all illicit gains were confiscated.
