April 5, 2021
11 killed in bus-truck collision in Jiangsu
ELEVEN people were killed and 19 injured after a truck and a passenger bus collided in eastern China yesterday.
The accident happened at around 1am yesterday on the Shenyang-Haikou expressway, with the truck crossing the central divider in the middle of a highway in the eastern province of Jiangsu and colliding with a bus traveling in the opposite direction, causing the bus to overturn.
The crash also caused two other trucks driving behind the bus to roll over as they attempted to avoid the accident, according to a statement by the traffic management bureau of China’s Ministry of Public Security, which has dispatched a work group to handle and conduct an on-the-ground investigation of the major traffic accident.
The injured have been sent to hospital. Early morning videos showed rescue vehicles and two cranes in action.
Preliminary investigation showed that the passenger bus was shuttling between Shanghai and Guanyun County, the city of Lianyungang, Jiangsu.
When the accident occurred, the truck was not overloaded and further investigation is underway.
