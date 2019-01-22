The story appears on
Page A6
January 22, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
11 rescued, 2 missing as ship floods
Eleven crew members have been rescued, but two remain missing after a cargo ship was flooded yesterday in the sea off the coast of southeastern Fujian Province.
According to Donghai Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport, the accident occurred around 4am near Dongshan County. All 13 crew members abandoned the ship, jumping into the sea.
The bureau sent a helicopter and a rescue ship to the scene. Amid storms, rescuers found five crew members floating in the sea and helped them onto the helicopter.
Another six were saved by ships passing by.
Rescuers are still searching for the two missing people.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.