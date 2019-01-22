11 rescued, 2 missing as ship floods

Home » Nation

Eleven crew members have been rescued, but two remain missing after a cargo ship was flooded yesterday in the sea off the coast of southeastern Fujian Province.

According to Donghai Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport, the accident occurred around 4am near Dongshan County. All 13 crew members abandoned the ship, jumping into the sea.

The bureau sent a helicopter and a rescue ship to the scene. Amid storms, rescuers found five crew members floating in the sea and helped them onto the helicopter.

Another six were saved by ships passing by.

Rescuers are still searching for the two missing people.