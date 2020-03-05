11 under probe over Shandong jail outbreak

Home » Nation

ELEVEN people in the eastern Shandong Province have been put under investigation after a coronavirus outbreak in Rencheng prison in the city of Jining.

According to the provincial disciplinary watchdog, Xie Weijun, former head of the provincial justice department and provincial prison administration, and 10 others from the administration and Rencheng prison were investigated for alleged serious violations of discipline and law.

Three judicial officers are also being investigated for crimes including dereliction, while a prison guard and a prison employee are being investigated for the crime of impairing the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

The Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee sent a team to Shandong for a comprehensive investigation after over 200 infection cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in the prison in February.

According to the investigation results released yesterday, the outbreak at the jail was caused by personnel who drove from Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, on January 21 and infected prison officers and staff, which later caused infections of some officers and inmates.

The team attributed the outbreak to formalities and bureaucratism by the prison’s former leading group, noting that the lax management allowed officers and staff to enter the facility despite illness and led to the spread of the virus.

Shandong’s justice department and prison administration bureau failed to supervise and guide the prison’s prevention and control work, it said.

The team noted that prison administration authorities should learn lessons, further improve prison management, and strengthen the competence of prison officers.

The Ministry of Justice will issue a circular requiring the resolute rectification of deep-seated problems in prison management, it said yesterday.

The ministry called for resolute efforts to cut off all virus transmission routes and wipe out the possibility of infection in prisons.

Checks and investigations should not become a mere formality under any circumstances to prevent officers with illness from working in the prison.

It demanded closed management of prisons, where prison officers currently on duty will not be rotated till the end of the epidemic.