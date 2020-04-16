The story appears on
Page A6
April 16, 2020
12 killed in car crash
Twelve people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in northeastern Jilin Province yesterday.
After being grazed by another car, a sedan crashed into a mini-truck, which then caught fire, at 5:30am yesterday in Qian’an county, according to the county government. Eleven people on board the mini-truck died. Five others, including four on the mini-truck, were injured. One of the injured died later despite medical efforts.
