Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 16, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

12 killed in car crash

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 16, 2020 | Print Edition

Twelve people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in northeastern Jilin Province yesterday.

After being grazed by another car, a sedan crashed into a mini-truck, which then caught fire, at 5:30am yesterday in Qian’an county, according to the county government. Eleven people on board the mini-truck died. Five others, including four on the mini-truck, were injured. One of the injured died later despite medical efforts.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿