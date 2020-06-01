The story appears on
June 1, 2020
12,816 officials rapped
A total of 12,816 Chinese officials were punished in April for violating frugality rules, the top anti-graft body said.
The officials were involved in 9,032 cases, said a statement issued by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission on Friday. The punished officials include 28 at the prefecture or equivalent level and 1,011 at the county or equivalent level. The CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality in late 2012.
