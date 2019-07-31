Advanced Search

July 31, 2019

14 killed in Yunnan

Source: Xinhua | 00:10 UTC+8 July 31, 2019 | Print Edition

Fourteen people have been killed by rain-triggered natural disasters such as floods and landslides in southwest China’s Yunnan Province since July 25, local authorities said yesterday.

The natural disasters also left three people missing, according to the Yunnan provincial disaster relief committee. As noon yesterday, the heavy rainfall that started last Thursday had lashed Yunnan’s eight cities and prefectures, affecting about 35,000 residents across the province. The disasters have collapsed 40 houses and damaged 147 others and flooded 1,500 hectares of crops.

