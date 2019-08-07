The story appears on
August 7, 2019
148 more arrested
THE Hong Kong police said yesterday that they have arrested 148 people during Monday’s operations.
The detainees consist of 95 males and 53 females, four of whom have been charged, said the police at a press briefing.
The suspects were arrested for various offenses including unlawful assembly, assaulting police and possession of offensive weapons.
On Monday, protesters destroyed a total of 117 traffic lights and blocked several main routes in Hong Kong. The police accused the protesters of engaging in “extremely violent behaviors,” which will not be tolerated. They said seven police personnel were injured on Monday.
At the press briefing, the Hong Kong police said that they had arrested 420 people during a series of protests and clashes between June 9 and August 5. They were charged with taking part in riot, unlawful assembly, assaulting police and other offensives.
