October 29, 2019
1.4m try for 24,000 civil service jobs
China’s State Administration of Civil Service has confirmed the receipt of nearly 1.44 million qualified applications for a total of around 24,000 civil servant vacancies with central authorities and their branches.
That means one in 60 qualified applicants can become a civil servant, according to the figures unveiled by the administration after all the applicants’ qualifications were reviewed by the organizations that offered the positions.
Qualified applicants are expected to sit a national written exam set for November 24 in major cities across the country.
In 2019, there were nearly 1.38 million qualified applications for around 14,500 vacancies.
