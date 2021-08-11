15,000 move out of path of elephants

Home » Nation

Authorities in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have evacuated more than 150,000 residents to avoid any conflict between them and the famous migrating elephant herd.

The herd of 14 wild Asian elephants is approaching their traditional habitat after roaming around for nearly a year and half.

About 8pm on Sunday, the herd crossed the Yuanjiang River with artificial guidance and continued to head south, said Wan Yong, who heads the headquarters in charge of monitoring the migrating elephants.

Wan said over 25,000 police officers and staff were dispatched, and a large number of vehicles and drones were deployed to monitor and guide the migrating elephants.

About 180 tons of food has been provided to the elephants during their migration over hundreds of kilometers.

Wan said the elephants are in a stable condition.

It has been around 17 months since the herd bid farewell to their original habitat in a nature reserve in southern Yunnan’s Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

Wild Asian elephants, a key species in the rainforest, are under A-level state protection in China. Thanks to stronger environmental and wildlife protection efforts, its population in the country has grown to about 300, mostly scattered across Yunnan.

Experts believe that as the population of wild Asian elephants — currently about 300 —continues to grow in Yunnan, such migrations will become much more common events.