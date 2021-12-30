152 new cases in China

Home » Nation

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 152 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said yesterday.

Of the new local cases, 151 were reported in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province and one in Jiangsu Province, it said.

Of the 151 new cases, 51 emerged through mass nucleic acid testing, and 99 were found among quarantined people in designated places. One case was detected when the person sought medical help, the Xi’an government said.

Currently, the city has one high-risk area for COVID-19 and 58 medium-risk regions.