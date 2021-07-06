The story appears on
Page A5
July 6, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
1.6m cultural jobs
For-profit businesses in China’s cultural industry created jobs for more than 1.6 million people in 2020, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism says.
Companies in the industry numbered 208,900 and logged annual earnings of 996.7 billion yuan (US$154 billion) and profits of 170 billion yuan
The COVID-19 epidemic dealt a heavy blow to domestic tourism causing a year-on-year drop of 52.1 percent in domestic visits and 61.1 percent in revenue.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.