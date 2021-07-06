1.6m cultural jobs

Home » Nation

For-profit businesses in China’s cultural industry created jobs for more than 1.6 million people in 2020, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism says.

Companies in the industry numbered 208,900 and logged annual earnings of 996.7 billion yuan (US$154 billion) and profits of 170 billion yuan

The COVID-19 epidemic dealt a heavy blow to domestic tourism causing a year-on-year drop of 52.1 percent in domestic visits and 61.1 percent in revenue.