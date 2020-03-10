17 remain trapped as hotel crash toll hits 13

Home » Nation

THE death toll from a hotel building collapse in south­east China’s Fujian Province on Saturday evening rose to 13 yesterday, local authorities said.

Fifty-four people had been pulled out of the debris of Xinjia Hotel in Licheng Dis­trict of Quanzhou City by 8pm yesterday and among them, 13 have died, said the rescue headquarters.

“We had just finished dinner when the building suddenly sank,” said Dong Lin, a guest in room 506. “I thought it was an earthquake. Before I reacted, the whole building collapsed. I called out to my wife but I couldn’t find her.

“She was stuck right next to me but my whole lower body couldn’t move.”

After being trapped for more than three hours, Dong and his wife were rescued and sent to hospital. “Hearing of the res­cue workers’ arrival, I felt there was hope I would survive,” he said.

At the time of the collapse, a total of 71 people were trapped while nine others managed to escape. Seventeen individuals remain trapped and rescue ef­forts are ongoing.

A preliminary investigation showed the hotel was being decorated when the accident occurred and the owner of the building has been detained.

Construction of the building, with a floor area of 7,000 square meters, began in 2013. It was converted into a hotel in 2018 with 66 rooms.