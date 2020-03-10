The story appears on
Page A3
March 10, 2020
17 remain trapped as hotel crash toll hits 13
THE death toll from a hotel building collapse in southeast China’s Fujian Province on Saturday evening rose to 13 yesterday, local authorities said.
Fifty-four people had been pulled out of the debris of Xinjia Hotel in Licheng District of Quanzhou City by 8pm yesterday and among them, 13 have died, said the rescue headquarters.
“We had just finished dinner when the building suddenly sank,” said Dong Lin, a guest in room 506. “I thought it was an earthquake. Before I reacted, the whole building collapsed. I called out to my wife but I couldn’t find her.
“She was stuck right next to me but my whole lower body couldn’t move.”
After being trapped for more than three hours, Dong and his wife were rescued and sent to hospital. “Hearing of the rescue workers’ arrival, I felt there was hope I would survive,” he said.
At the time of the collapse, a total of 71 people were trapped while nine others managed to escape. Seventeen individuals remain trapped and rescue efforts are ongoing.
A preliminary investigation showed the hotel was being decorated when the accident occurred and the owner of the building has been detained.
Construction of the building, with a floor area of 7,000 square meters, began in 2013. It was converted into a hotel in 2018 with 66 rooms.
