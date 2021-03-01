1st batch of BioNTech shots in HK

Home » Nation

A total of 585,000 doses of the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine procured by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government arrived in Hong Kong from Germany on Saturday.

These were among the first batch of 1 million doses of the Comirnaty vaccine — developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech — delivered to Hong Kong.

The remaining doses will arrive in early March, a spokesman for the HKSAR government said.

After the arrival of the Comirnaty vaccine, staff carried out stringent checking and inspection of the vaccine to ensure that it complies with the product specifications and that the transportation process follows the relevant cold-chain requirements.

As the vaccine has to be stored in a freezer at a temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius, the government has made appropriate arrangements.

These include placing the vaccines in a designated storage facility and keeping all the vaccines in validated freezers.

“Following the arrival of the Comirnaty vaccine, we will open the online booking system next week for the public to make appointments to receive the Comirnaty vaccine.

Detailed arrangements will be announced at a suitable time,” the spokesman said.