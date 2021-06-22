1st flood emergency for 2021

Home » Nation

China yesterday launched a level III emergency response for flood control as the country monitored its first major river flood of 2021, said the Ministry of Water Resources.

The water inflow of the Nierji Reservoir, on the main stream of the Nenjiang River in northeast China, reached 4,160 cubic meters per second at 2pm yesterday.

The water levels on the middle and lower reaches of the Nenjiang River may exceed the warning levels, said the MWR.

The ministry has dispatched three work teams to the provinces of Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia to guide local flood-control work, and urged efforts to strengthen the monitoring of weather as well as dike inspection and reinforcement.