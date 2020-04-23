Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 23, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

1st reusable hazmat suit gets okayed

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 23, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s first reusable medical protective suit has gained market approval, Beijing Medical Products Administration said yesterday.

The suit has passed the clinical trials and can be reused 10 times, said an executive of Beijing-based developer BW Techtextile.

The suit can help alleviate the shortage of disposable medical protective suits, which was caused by large consumption and a long production cycle, according to the executive.

Tests showed that the new suit has surpassed the national standards for disposable medical protective suits in terms of key properties such as strength, filtration efficiency, and resistance to synthetic blood and water.

BW Techtextile said the suit is made of a three-layered composite material developed by the company.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿