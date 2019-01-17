The story appears on
Page A3
January 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
2 canals planned to link Yangtze and Pearl rivers
CHINA is considering building two canals to connect the Yangtze River and the Pearl River, two busy and economically important waterways in south China.
Construction of the Xianggui (Hunan-Guangxi) Canal and the Ganyue (Jiangxi-Guangdong) Canal have been included in the draft plan on channels and ports on inner waterways being compiled by the Ministry of Transport, said Li Yongheng, deputy director of the Pearl River navigational bureau.
Li said at a press conference in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, that construction of the two canals could be completed before 2035, if the plan is approved by national authorities.
“After completion, the canal projects will boost port construction, shipbuilding, industrial park development and water tourism along the routes,” Li said.
The Xianggui Canal, initially built during the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC), connects the Xiangjiang River, a major Yangtze tributary, and the Guijiang River, which flows into a Pearl River tributary. Its shipping lanes have not been used since 1975.
Digging of the Ganyue Canal, which connects the Yangtze River and the Pearl River, was first proposed in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).
The Chinese government conducted a survey on its routes in 1960, but dropped the plan for financial, technical and other reasons.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.