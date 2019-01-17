2 canals planned to link Yangtze and Pearl rivers

Home » Nation

CHINA is considering building two canals to connect the Yangtze River and the Pearl River, two busy and economically important waterways in south China.

Construction of the Xianggui (Hunan-Guangxi) Canal and the Ganyue (Jiangxi-Guangdong) Canal have been included in the draft plan on channels and ports on inner waterways being compiled by the Ministry of Transport, said Li Yongheng, deputy director of the Pearl River navigational bureau.

Li said at a press conference in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, that construction of the two canals could be completed before 2035, if the plan is approved by national authorities.

“After completion, the canal projects will boost port construction, shipbuilding, industrial park development and water tourism along the routes,” Li said.

The Xianggui Canal, initially built during the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC), connects the Xiangjiang River, a major Yangtze tributary, and the Guijiang River, which flows into a Pearl River tributary. Its shipping lanes have not been used since 1975.

Digging of the Ganyue Canal, which connects the Yangtze River and the Pearl River, was first proposed in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

The Chinese government conducted a survey on its routes in 1960, but dropped the plan for financial, technical and other reasons.