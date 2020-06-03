The story appears on
June 3, 2020
2 fugitives repatriated
Two fugitives suspected of appropriating state-owned property were repatriated from Myanmar to China on Sunday, China’s top anti-graft authority said on Monday. Qiang Tao, a 30-year-old male who used to work for a state-owned enterprise in China, allegedly colluded with Li Jiandong and embezzled a large amount of money from the enterprise, said the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission in a statement. The two suspects fled on March 3 this year and were listed on the Interpol Red Notice. Chinese police cooperated on the case with law enforcement authorities of Myanmar to arrest the two suspects, the statement added.
