2 miners dead, 20 rescued in Shanxi

TWO people died and 20 others were rescued from a flooded coal mine in north China’s Shanxi Province, the local rescue headquarters said.

They made the announcement after a final verification of the number of miners trapped inside.

The accident occurred at around 11pm on Wednesday last week at the coal mine in Duxigou Village, Xiaoyi City.

Illegal mining caused the accident, a preliminary investigation showed.

Rescuers on Friday morning established contact with the miners. The first trapped miner was lifted out of the shaft at around 2:15pm. By 5:56pm the same day, a total of 20 miners had been evacuated from the shaft safely.

All the rescued miners have been rushed to hospitals for treatment and are in stable condition.

The local public security department has detained seven suspects involved and is searching for others who fled.