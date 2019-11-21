2 protesters arrested after emerging out of manhole

Home » Nation

TWO male protesters were arrested yesterday as they emerged from a manhole on a Hong Kong road outside a besieged campus in a failed attempt to escape from the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

They were detained along with four others who were lowering ropes to help them out from the drainage system, police said. They apparently crawled through fetid sewers to a manhole outside a housing estate around half a kilometer from city center grounds of the polytechnic.

The group were arrested for a range of offences including “taking part in a riot” and “assisting offenders,” chief superintendent Ricky Ho told reporters late yesterday.

Dozens of diehard protesters are believed to be still inside the campus. They are reportedly running out of supplies and options to avoid the police cordon around the campus.