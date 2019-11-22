2 remain lost after ship sinks

Home » Nation

Rescuers are still searching for two missing crew after a cargo ship from Taiwan sank off the coast of the Fujian Province on Wednesday night.

Seven crew were rescued safely after the ship sank.

The cargo ship capsized after colliding with an unknown ship south of Chuanshi Island in the estuary of the Minjiang River about 10pm on Wednesday, said the Fujian Maritime Safety Administration.

Nine crew members, including six from Taiwan, China and three Indonesians, were aboard. By 9am yesterday, two Taiwan crew members were still missing.

Three patrol boats, professional rescue ships and helicopters has been dispatched to the scene. Dozens of civil ships were also involved in the rescue.

The operation is still underway and the other ship in the collision is being sought.