21 imported cases found in Shaanxi

A NORTHWESTERN province in China yesterday reported its first coronavirurs cases in nearly three weeks, all involving travelers from overseas, as imported infections started to level off elsewhere in the country.

Like other countries hit by the pandemic, China has ordered tough curbs for arriving travelers, such as mandatory quarantine, besides cutting back on international flights and limiting arrivals of foreigners.

The province of Shaanxi reported 21 new infections from abroad, as well as seven cases with no clinical symptoms, all travelers on a commercial flight from Moscow bound for Beijing.

Due to the ban on international flights in Beijing, the Air China jet landed on Monday in the provincial capital of Xi’an, where the virus was detected by medical staff running tests at the airport, and confirmed yesterday.

All those infected were Chinese nationals.

New imported infections in China’s mainland fell to four cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, the lowest since March 12.

With about 2.5 million coronavirus cases reported worldwide, China is warning its citizens against traveling abroad.

The consular department of China’s foreign ministry said that Chinese citizens should fully assess the “serious” risk of getting infected and not being able to return.

“Those who are in China should refrain from traveling abroad, while those already overseas should avoid cross-border travel,” the ministry said.

3 rounds of testing

With links by both air and land to Russia, the northeastern province of Heilongjiang has so far taken the brunt of such infections.

Fearing infections from Heilongjiang, authorities in neighboring Jilin Province have ordered quarantine and three rounds of testing for people who have lived in, or traveled to, Heilongjiang’s cities of Harbin or Mudanjiang this month.

Shenyang, capital of the northeastern province of Liaoning, issued similar rules on Monday for people from either city.

In the southern city of Guangzhou, anyone who had been to a place where more than one infection case occurred in the city will be subject to the testing.

Residents of a neighborhood where an infection was discovered will be tested, Li Ming, deputy mayor of Guangzhou said, adding that business premises visited by people who tested positive will have all employees and people who had been there in the past 14 days tested, Li said.

As the virus has spread worldwide, businesses have been paralysed by lockdowns that hit demand and disrupted manufacturing and supply chains.

Now China is in talks with some countries, including Singapore, for fast-track channels to speed entry by business and technical visitors on urgent tasks, a foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said.

“The purpose is to stabilize important economic and trade cooperation between China and relevant countries,” Geng added.