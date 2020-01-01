24 viral cases in Wuhan

Home » Nation

TWENTY-SEVEN cases of viral pneumonia have been discovered in Central China’s Wuhan city, after a city-wide surveillance conducted in December, according to authorities.

Seven out of the 27 cases are in critical condition, while the rest are “controllable,” authorities said, adding that two patients will be discharged from the hospital in the next few days. Most of the patients worked at a seafood market and are currently quarantined.

A statement issued on Monday by the municipal health department said several cases of pneumonia originating from an unknown source were reported in Wuhan. Experts from China’s National Health Commission were sent to the city to test the virus.

The commission said there were no clear signs of human-to-human transmission. Authorities are investigating the market’s hygiene conditions. Surveillance for the virus is ongoing.