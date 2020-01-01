The story appears on
Page A3
January 1, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
24 viral cases in Wuhan
TWENTY-SEVEN cases of viral pneumonia have been discovered in Central China’s Wuhan city, after a city-wide surveillance conducted in December, according to authorities.
Seven out of the 27 cases are in critical condition, while the rest are “controllable,” authorities said, adding that two patients will be discharged from the hospital in the next few days. Most of the patients worked at a seafood market and are currently quarantined.
A statement issued on Monday by the municipal health department said several cases of pneumonia originating from an unknown source were reported in Wuhan. Experts from China’s National Health Commission were sent to the city to test the virus.
The commission said there were no clear signs of human-to-human transmission. Authorities are investigating the market’s hygiene conditions. Surveillance for the virus is ongoing.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.