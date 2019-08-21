The story appears on
Page A2
August 21, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
2nd suspect arrested for attack on reporter
THE Hong Kong police said yesterday that another suspect was arrested on Monday for assaulting a reporter from the mainland during a recent unlawful assembly at the Hong Kong International Airport.
The female, 23, was charged with unlawful detention and unlawful assembly and wounding, Kong Wing-cheung, senior superintendent of police public relations branch, told a press briefing.
As of now, two suspects have been arrested for assaulting Fu Guohao, a journalist from the Beijing-based Global Times newspaper, during the violent incident at the airport a week ago. The case, along with a 49-year-old male suspected of attacking a police officer, were brought to court yesterday.
A total of 179 police officers have been injured since June 9.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.