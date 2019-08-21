2nd suspect arrested for attack on reporter

Home » Nation

THE Hong Kong police said yesterday that another suspect was arrested on Monday for assaulting a reporter from the mainland during a recent unlawful assembly at the Hong Kong International Airport.

The female, 23, was charged with unlawful detention and unlawful assembly and wounding, Kong Wing-cheung, senior superintendent of police public relations branch, told a press briefing.

As of now, two suspects have been arrested for assaulting Fu Guohao, a journalist from the Beijing-based Global Times newspaper, during the violent incident at the airport a week ago. The case, along with a 49-year-old male suspected of attacking a police officer, were brought to court yesterday.

A total of 179 police officers have been injured since June 9.