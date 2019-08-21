Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

August 21, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

2nd suspect arrested for attack on reporter

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 21, 2019 | Print Edition

THE Hong Kong police said yesterday that another suspect was arrested on Monday for assaulting a reporter from the mainland during a recent unlawful assembly at the Hong Kong International Airport.

The female, 23, was charged with unlawful detention and unlawful assembly and wounding, Kong Wing-cheung, senior superintendent of police public relations branch, told a press briefing.

As of now, two suspects have been arrested for assaulting Fu Guohao, a journalist from the Beijing-based Global Times newspaper, during the violent incident at the airport a week ago. The case, along with a 49-year-old male suspected of attacking a police officer, were brought to court yesterday.

A total of 179 police officers have been injured since June 9.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿