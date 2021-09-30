3 COVID-positive pet cats put down

Home » Nation

Three pet cats were euthanized after they and their owner tested positive for the coronavirus in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, yesterday.

The COVID-19 patient was notified by community workers on September 27 that her three cats had tested positive for the virus twice, The Beijing News reported yesterday.

Community workers said that putting them down was the only option as there was no place to treat them, the patient told the newspaper.

“I had raised one of them for five to six years and the other two four to five years. They asked me to write a consent letter,” the owner said, choking in tears.

It was uncertain whether the cats would be able to beat the virus. But if they died naturally at home, their bodies would rot.

Putting them to sleep was considered a better option, an unnamed community worker told the paper.

If the cats stayed at home, the environment would be contaminated with the coronavirus, and the patient would not be able to return home after recovery, the worker said.

According to China’s Law on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, wild animals, livestock, and poultry can be culled when necessary to curb the spread of disease.

Denmark culled 17 million minks in November 2020 following COVID-19 outbreaks at more than 200 farms after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was discovered at the farms.