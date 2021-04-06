3 Ruili areas classified as high risk

Home » Nation

THREE areas in Ruili, southwestern China’s Yunnan Province, have been classified as high-risk areas for COVID-19 amid a recent resurgence in cases.

Six other areas have been labeled as medium risk.

A total of 15 new cases and five asymptomatic cases were reported in Yunnan Province on Sunday, according to the local health commission.

The city accounted for all of the new local cases reported in China’s mainland on Sunday. The total number of new COVID-19 infections, including imported infections originating from overseas, stood at 32, marking the highest total since January 31.

Of the new patients reported in the city, 11 of them were identified as Myanmar citizens. Genetic analysis of the cases discovered in Ruili suggest the new local infections stem from viruses imported from Myanmar.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that Ruili would conduct a second testing drive round from today, and that residents who had visited Jiegaoyu City, a jade market in one of the high risk areas, between March 15 and 29 would need to be quarantined at home.