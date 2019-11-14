3 Taiwanese probed over subversion activities

Home » Nation

A CHINESE mainland spokesperson confirmed yesterday that three men from Taiwan have been held on suspicion of committing subversion or other action, after Taiwan media reported them as missing.

When asked about a missing retired professor named Shih Cheng-ping, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said Shih, Tsai Chin-shu and Lee Meng-chu are suspected of carrying out activities harming national security. They are currently under investigation, Ma told reporters at a regularly briefing.

Law enforcement has notified their families and these suspects’ rights are guaranteed while in custody, he added.

The mainland side has consistently attacked activities harmful to national security, and holding them is normal law enforcement behavior, Ma said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese mainland yesterday pledged further efforts to promote the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait and firmly advance the process toward the peaceful reunification of the motherland, Ma said.

The mainland will fully implement the decision adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee, do a good job in its work toward Taiwan in the new era, promote the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait and firmly advance the process toward the peaceful reunification of the motherland, Ma said.

Peaceful reunification

The decision of the CPC Central Committee on some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China’s system and capacity for governance was adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee on October 31.

Ma said the decision makes clear the targets and tasks for upholding and improving the system of “one country, two systems” and advancing the process toward the peaceful reunification of the motherland. It offers an institutional guarantee for advancing the process toward the peaceful reunification of the motherland in the new era.

The mainland will continue to uphold the people-centered philosophy of development and improve institutional arrangement and policies for the promotion of cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, deepening integrated development across the Strait, and guaranteeing the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots, said Ma.

Ma added that the mainland will continue to offer equal treatment for Taiwan compatriots to study, live, work and start businesses on the mainland, and provide more preferential conditions for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises to participate in mainland’s economic development.