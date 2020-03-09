3 outside cases among 44 new China infections

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus infections since January, with nearly all the 44 new cases in the outbreak epicenter Wuhan.

The number fell by roughly one half from the day prior.

There were 27 new deaths from the virus, all in Wuhan and the lowest in more than a month, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,097, according to the National Health Commission.

Only three cases, all imported from abroad, were reported outside of Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, in Beijing and the northwest province of Gansu. The three cases bring China’s total imported case count to 63.

The two cases reported in Beijing yesterday were arrivals from Italy and Spain, the city’s health commission said.

Nationwide new infections have been on a downward trend, but confirmed imported cases have prompted concern in recent days that infections could swell as people get infected overseas.

The Chinese mainland excluding Hubei on Saturday reported no new indigenous cases for the first time, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the NHC, said.

The number of new confirmed cases in Wuhan dropped to 41 on Saturday while the whole province excluding Wuhan had reported no new confirmed cases for three consecutive days, Mi noted.

As the virus slows its spread in Wuhan, authorities have reacted by halting operations of hospitals built specifically to house its coronavirus patients.

Operations at two makeshift hospitals were suspended yesterday, according to authorities.

The city has suspended the operation of 11 makeshift hospitals and the remaining ones would be out of service by around March 10.