30 killed as fire rages in Sichuan

THIRTY people have died while battling a forest fire in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, authorities said yesterday.

Twenty-seven firefighters and three locals went missing on Sunday afternoon after a sudden change in wind direction caused an outburst of the blaze, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Local authorities have dispatched 689 people to put out the blaze which broke out at about 6pm on Saturday at a remote spot in the mountains at an altitude of over 3,800 meters in Muli County in Sichuan’s Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

Firefighters are still trying to contain the blaze.

Identification of the bodies and consoling the families are under way.

Meanwhile, China’s national observatory yesterday warned of risks from forest fires in parts of north China.

Higher temperatures and lower precipitation in comparison with previous years are likely to bring forest fires to Beijing and the northern provinces of Hebei and Shanxi until Sunday, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Due to low precipitation and strong winds brought by cold air, some regions in southwest China’s Sichuan and Yunnan provinces are also at high risk of forest fires during the week, the NMC said.

The observatory also mentioned grassland in Inner Mongolia and asked authorities to closely monitor sources of ignition and ensure the safety of forests.