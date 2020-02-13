300 volunteers operate 24-hour counseling hotline

Home » Nation

A total of 300 volunteers are operating a 24-hour hotline to help frontline staff cope with the psychological pressure of battling the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic.

All licensed counselors are mainly from China’s Wuhan and Beijing, the United States and Canada, offering phone and online services for medical staff and patients.

New technologies, supported by Microsoft, are used to access an online remote platform from different regions worldwide, allowing the hotline to operate 24 hours a day.

According to experts, when faced with sudden disasters, people unconsciously produce negative emotions of anxiety, fear and panic. The hotline number is 010-81400101.