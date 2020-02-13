The story appears on
Page A5
February 13, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
300 volunteers operate 24-hour counseling hotline
A total of 300 volunteers are operating a 24-hour hotline to help frontline staff cope with the psychological pressure of battling the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic.
All licensed counselors are mainly from China’s Wuhan and Beijing, the United States and Canada, offering phone and online services for medical staff and patients.
New technologies, supported by Microsoft, are used to access an online remote platform from different regions worldwide, allowing the hotline to operate 24 hours a day.
According to experts, when faced with sudden disasters, people unconsciously produce negative emotions of anxiety, fear and panic. The hotline number is 010-81400101.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.