Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

June 24, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

31 injured in quake

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 24, 2019 | Print Edition

THIRTY-ONE people were injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Gongxian County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Saturday, local authorities said yesterday. The injured were rushed to the hospital by the rescuers. The quake struck at 10:29pm on Saturday with the epicenter at 28.43 degrees north latitude and 104.77 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿