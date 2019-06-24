31 injured in quake

Home » Nation

THIRTY-ONE people were injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Gongxian County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Saturday, local authorities said yesterday. The injured were rushed to the hospital by the rescuers. The quake struck at 10:29pm on Saturday with the epicenter at 28.43 degrees north latitude and 104.77 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.