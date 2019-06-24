The story appears on
Page A3
June 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
31 injured in quake
THIRTY-ONE people were injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Gongxian County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Saturday, local authorities said yesterday. The injured were rushed to the hospital by the rescuers. The quake struck at 10:29pm on Saturday with the epicenter at 28.43 degrees north latitude and 104.77 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.