3m students now study for masters

More than 3 million students in China will pursue a master’s degree in 2020, a massive rise from just 629 in 1949.

China has established a subject system with 111 first-class disciplines and 47 professional degree categories, basically covering all fields of national economic and social development.

In 1990, only 19.6 percent of full-time teachers in colleges and universities had a master’s degree.

But the number reached 64.1 percent in 2020.

In addition, the system of classified training for graduate students pursuing academic and professional degrees has rapidly improved, and the enrolment in master’s degree courses has increased from less than 590,000 in 2012 to more than 1.1 million in 2020.

As of 2019, 52 countries and regions had signed agreements with China on mutual recognition of academic degrees.