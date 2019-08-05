4 arrested in Cambodia

Home » Nation

Cambodian law enforcement authorities have arrested four suspects hiding in Cambodia after being asked by China’s National Supervisory Commission and the Ministry of Public Security.

Among the four, Yu Dang is suspected of helping Shi Yang, a fugitive listed on an Interpol Red Notice, transfer illicit money gained through embezzlement; Zhan Weisheng is suspected of duty encroachment; Xiang Hengda is accused of embezzling; and Lin Shuntao is suspected of bribery.