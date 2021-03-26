The story appears on
Page A10
March 26, 2021
Related News
4 missing after coal mine blast
Four people are missing and eight others have been rescued from a coal and gas blast that took place at a coal mine in Zuoquan County, north China’s Shanxi Province, at 3:51am yesterday.
Twelve miners were underground at the time. A rescue operation has been launched for the missing.
An outburst is a sudden and violent ejection of coal, gas and rocks from a coal face and surrounding strata in an underground mine.
Ventilation, power and water supplies, communications and other systems had been restored and the gas concentration reduced to 0.9 percent, which means no risk of any further explosion.
