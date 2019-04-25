4 more Chinese likely dead in Sri Lanka

Home » Nation

FOUR more Chinese citizens are feared dead in the multiple bombing attacks in Sri Lanka, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan said yesterday.

Until now, only one Chinese citizen was confirmed killed in the attacks, four feared dead, one missing and five injured, the Chinese ambassador told the media in a briefing.

Among the five injured Chinese citizens, four have already been released from the hospital, while one was still undergoing treatment, he said.

The embassy has been trying to help the Chinese victims, working with the Sri Lankan side to search for the missing one, giving the injured proper medical treatment, and assisting the family of the deceased, Cheng said.

The eight suicide bombing attacks in Sri Lanka on Sunday have killed at least 359 people and injured over 500.

The Sri Lankan police have said they have taken 60 suspects in custody.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has asked the country’s Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara and Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando to resign following serious security lapses, which led to the explosions.

Officials said Sirisena had informed the defense secretary of his decision during a meeting, and later conveyed it to the police chief.

Sirisena said in an address to the nation on Tuesday that he had expected to change the heads of defense forces within 24 hours following their failure to take adequate measures to prevent the deadly terror explosions.

He said he will also completely restructure the police and security forces in the coming weeks and admitted that there had been lapses on the part of the defense authorities.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had said a day after the terror attacks that police had received prior information of possible terror attacks but adequate measures had not been taken.