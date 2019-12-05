4 released in bubonic plague case

Home » Nation

Four people who had contact with a bubonic plague patient in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region were discharged from quarantine, the regional health commission said yesterday.

The patient, who was diagnosed with bubonic plague on November 27 in Siziwang Banner, Ulanqab, is still receiving treatment in the Siziwang Banner People’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

Another patient diagnosed with bubonic plague last month in Huade County, Ulanqab, stopped medication on Sunday and is now in stable condition but still quarantined.

No new cases have been reported, with disease prevention and control strengthened in the region.