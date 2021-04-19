5 boat crew missing

Home » Nation

Five people are missing and one was rescued after a cargo vessel sank off the coast of east China’s Zhejiang Province on Saturday night, the provincial maritime department has said.

At around 9pm on Saturday, the provincial maritime search and rescue center received a report that a boat registered in central China’s Hunan Province with six crew members aboard had capsized about 3.5 nautical miles east of Donglang Island, Taizhou City in Zhejiang. Eight rescue vessels, a helicopter, and over 10 nearby fishing boats have joined the rescue operation, local authorities have said. Search operation is still underway.