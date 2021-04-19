Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

April 19, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

5 boat crew missing

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 19, 2021 | Print Edition

Five people are missing and one was rescued after a cargo vessel sank off the coast of east China’s Zhejiang Province on Saturday night, the provincial maritime department has said.

At around 9pm on Saturday, the provincial maritime search and rescue center received a report that a boat registered in central China’s Hunan Province with six crew members aboard had capsized about 3.5 nautical miles east of Donglang Island, Taizhou City in Zhejiang. Eight rescue vessels, a helicopter, and over 10 nearby fishing boats have joined the rescue operation, local authorities have said. Search operation is still underway.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿