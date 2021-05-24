The story appears on
May 24, 2021
5 killed as car rams into walkers
A CAR drove into a crowd of pedestrians in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, killing five, authorities said yesterday.
A black sedan drove into a crowd of people crossing a street in the city of Dalian at 11:47am on Saturday and fled the scene, the city’s public security bureau said.
Four died at the scene and another was confirmed dead after being sent to hospital. Five others who sustained injuries are receiving medical treatment in hospital.
The driver surnamed Liu has been caught and, following identification and examination, it was established that Liu was not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Local police said yesterday that the suspect was upset because of a failed investment and wanted to “take revenge on society.”
Liu accelerated to 108km/h in just seven seconds before crashing into the pedestrians. He had been detained on a charge of “endangering public security.”
