53 arrested in HK for subversive activities

Home » Nation

HONG Kong police yesterday arrested 53 people in raids on suspicion of committing crimes including subversion under the national security law.

The arrested included instigator of Hong Kong riots Benny Tai, former opposition lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Lam Cheuk-ting, James To and Alvin Yeung, for their involvement in the so-called “primaries” last year, according to local media.

Ahead of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council election, originally scheduled in September 2020, Tai and others organized the so-called opposition “primary poll” in July, using the “referendum” as a cover to rally public opinion and campaign for the opposition. Such acts blatantly interfered in the election and defied the Basic Law and the national security law in Hong Kong.

About 1,000 police took part in the raids on 72 premises, which included the offices of a pollster and a law firm.

Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee said those arrested had planned to cause “serious damage” to society and that authorities would not tolerate subversive acts.

“The operation today targets the active elements who are suspected to be involved in the crime of overthrowing or interfering seriously to destroy the Hong Kong government’s legal execution of duties,” Lee said.

He said the police would not target those who had voted in the unofficial primaries.

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong said it firmly supports the operation. They were arrested for conspiring to carry out the “burn with us” strategy and “paralyze the Hong Kong government,” a spokesperson of the office said.