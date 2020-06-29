The story appears on
Page A2
June 29, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
53 arrested
Hong Kong police arrested 53 people, including 41 men and 12 women, for unlawful assembly near Sai Yeung Choi Street, Mongkok, yesterday.
The demonstrators were moving along Nathan Road from Jordan to Mongkok, and some had occupied roads, chanted slogans and behaved in a disorderly manner. Despite repeated warnings by law enforcers, some protesters refused to leave Mongkok, the police statement said.
Police officers used pepper spray to stop the illegal acts in the vicinity of Dundas Street and made arrests, according to the statement, which added that public order has been restored in the area.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.