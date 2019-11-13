54 injured after lye attack in kindergarten

Home » Nation

FIFTY-ONE children and three teachers were injured after a man sprayed a corrosive chemical in a kindergarten in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The incident happened in the city of Kaiyuan yesterday afternoon, when a suspect climbed into a kindergarten and sprayed caustic soda, according to the government of Kaiyuan. Two were seriously injured, but not life-threatening.

The 23-year-old male suspect, surnamed Kong, was detained an hour later. Police said he carried out the attack as a revenge on society.

Caustic soda, also known as sodium hydroxide, is used in the manufacturing of a number of common products, including soap, paper, and various dyes.

According to the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to caustic soda can irritate or burn the eyes and skin, provoke an allergic reaction, or even cause temporary hair loss.

China’s education ministry issued a statement late last night, urging Yunnan’s local education authority to spare no efforts in helping with the treatment of the injured and checking potential safety hazards around schools.

All schools across the country are urged to cooperate with local public security authorities to tighten security checks and ensure the safety of school children, the ministry said.