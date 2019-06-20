The story appears on
Page A6
June 20, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
5G at Shaolin Temple
China’s kung fu shrine Shaolin Temple has embraced the 5G wireless network to meet the growing demands for data by visitors.
The government of Dengfeng said the network covers the temple’s tourist areas, including its pagoda forest and the cableway. The 5G network, with a peak download speed of 800M per second, aims to meet the high demands for video and image transmission at the Buddhist temple, which receives more than 3 million visitors every year.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.