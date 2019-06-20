5G at Shaolin Temple

Home » Nation

China’s kung fu shrine Shaolin Temple has embraced the 5G wireless network to meet the growing demands for data by visitors.

The government of Dengfeng said the network covers the temple’s tourist areas, including its pagoda forest and the cableway. The 5G network, with a peak download speed of 800M per second, aims to meet the high demands for video and image transmission at the Buddhist temple, which receives more than 3 million visitors every year.