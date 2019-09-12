5G brings teachers to remote classrooms

Home » Nation

Li Jingru, a student from Yali Middle School in Changsha in Hunan Province, and her classmates learnt Chinese characters as their teacher Zhou Kun, hundreds of kilometers away in the southeastern China, interacted with them in real-time on a holographic platform.

The sci-fi-like teaching scene was displayed at the 2019 World Computer Congress which was held in Changsha from Monday to yesterday.

Computer experts and companies from China and abroad showcased the latest achievements and looked into commercial prospects offered by 5G, focusing on topics such as computational ecology, Internet security and artificial intelligence algorithms.

Supported by the steady holographic signals transmitted by 5G technology, Zhou’s 3D image talked with the students about the characters and new communications method and showed them pictures and animations of ancient oracle bone inscriptions.

“It’s the first time I’ve experienced this type of cutting-edge 5G class,” Li Jingru said. “Because of the new technology, an ordinary lesson has become extraordinary.”

The innovation of 5G and other new generation of information technology based on the development of computing technology are going to change every aspect of human life, said Zhang Pingwen, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Schools in China’s rural areas still lag behind those in urban areas due to the shortage of experienced teachers and advanced teaching equipment.

Compared with the present online courses, this intelligent education solution can create a more realistic classroom and help improve teaching results, said Hua Ye, a staff member of China Unicom.

“We have received many orders from overseas customers,” he added.

As the world’s largest computer manufacturing base, China’s revenue from major related business reached 1.95 trillion yuan (US$274.6 billion) in 2018, up 8.7 percent year on year, said Qiao Yueshan, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.